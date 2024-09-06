PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $463-467 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.670-0.720 EPS.

PD stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.91.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,015,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,344,014. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $248,092.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,198.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

