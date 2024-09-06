Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 81,367 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

The firm has a market cap of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

