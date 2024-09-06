Palmer Knight Co Sells 111 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up approximately 3.2% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $185,292,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $219.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,595. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total value of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

