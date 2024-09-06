Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,572 shares of company stock valued at $111,126,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $344.63. 157,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.