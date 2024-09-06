Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Down to $355.07

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $355.07, but opened at $343.30. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $341.93, with a volume of 763,122 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.69.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,572 shares of company stock worth $111,126,265 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

