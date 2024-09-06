Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $726.16

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 726.16 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.12). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 763 ($10.03), with a volume of 510,833 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.51) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 764.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 727.09.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($33,057.20). In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.86) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($33,057.20). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.91), for a total transaction of £98,020 ($128,888.89). 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

