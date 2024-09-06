Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 6,586 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,564. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

