Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $5.75 on Friday, reaching $133.69. 11,479,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,299,539. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.17. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

