Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 208,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 287,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,637,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 171.5% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,385,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178,727. The company has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

