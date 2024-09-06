Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $7.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,746,000 after purchasing an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $210.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,646,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,682,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average of $206.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

