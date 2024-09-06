Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 164,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

VZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 2,903,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,423,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

