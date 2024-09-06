Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,449,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,066,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

