Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 152 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.85. The company had a trading volume of 221,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,543. The stock has a market cap of $173.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.70 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

