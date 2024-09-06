Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 336 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.36. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Daiwa America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.