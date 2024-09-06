Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 72 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $878.55. The stock had a trading volume of 415,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $856.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $798.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

