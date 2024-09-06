Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 975 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.27. 922,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,307,510. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

