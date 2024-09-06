Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.04 million and $9.37 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 106,940,788 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

