PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.30.

NYSE PBF opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,882,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,395,163.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,623,100 shares of company stock worth $108,540,627. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

