PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.58 and last traded at $177.98. Approximately 1,344,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,443,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
