PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $178.58 and last traded at $177.98. Approximately 1,344,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,443,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.