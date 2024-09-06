Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 13,164 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 6.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,865,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,060,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $192.51 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

