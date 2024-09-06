Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 1,541 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $759,810,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $335,870,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $125,536,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $151.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

