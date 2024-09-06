Peterson Wealth Management Acquires 956 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

