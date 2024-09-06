Peterson Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 2.5% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,473,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

