Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Petrofac shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 32,189 shares.

Petrofac Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.