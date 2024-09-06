Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.65. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.