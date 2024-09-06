PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Insider Acquires C$616,350.48 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 60,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$616,350.48.

PHX Energy Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$9.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$440.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.85 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.33. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$10.70.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of C$154.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.957346 earnings per share for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

