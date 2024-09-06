Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.94 and traded as low as C$0.92. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 69,525 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PNE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.85 million, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of C$46.61 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0099907 EPS for the current year.

Pine Cliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

