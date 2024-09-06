Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million.

Pinstripes Price Performance

Shares of Pinstripes stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Pinstripes has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pinstripes from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Pinstripes from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

