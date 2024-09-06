Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

MAV stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, with a total value of $28,833.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,590.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 321,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,644.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.