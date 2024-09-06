Platinum Investment Management Limited (PTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Platinum Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles, pension and profit sharing plans, corporations. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients.

