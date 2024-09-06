Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 16.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

