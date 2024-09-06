Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Ellen F. Harshman Sells 200 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Post Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.85 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Post

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Post in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

