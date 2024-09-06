PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.38) to GBX 1,500 ($19.72) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This is a boost from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,792.45%.
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
