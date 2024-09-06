Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 6,987.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -8.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 97,561 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $50,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 100.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after purchasing an additional 373,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,707,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

