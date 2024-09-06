Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) General Counsel Sells $37,923.60 in Stock

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,870 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $37,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,107.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.40. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.56.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 384.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter worth $51,271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 60.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 772,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

