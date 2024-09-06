Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is REV Group’s Pullback Your Chance to Buy Before the Next Surge?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.