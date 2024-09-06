Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at TD Securities

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:PMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.