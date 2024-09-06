Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Announces Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 1.1 %

PDEX stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81.

Insider Activity at Pro-Dex

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Angelita Rebamontan Domingo sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $47,305.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,895.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

