Pro Medicus Limited (PME) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous final dividend of $0.17.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pro Medicus news, insider Alice Williams acquired 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$148.61 ($101.09) per share, with a total value of A$52,013.15 ($35,383.10). Corporate insiders own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.