Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 13.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

