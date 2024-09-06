Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Shares of IPDN opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 13.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $3.01.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
