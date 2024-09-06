Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $133.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.12.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.
Insider Activity at Prologis
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
