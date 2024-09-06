Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $133.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

