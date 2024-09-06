Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.28 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $20.28 million and approximately $538,979.81 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,456,560,792 coins and its circulating supply is 26,526,266,192 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

