Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $341.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $347.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.77.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

