Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman Sells 5,765 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $38,567.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,398.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.63. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 134.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 261.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 144,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 104,432 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

