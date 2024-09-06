Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

NYSEARCA PVAL traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.20. 267,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,967. The stock has a market cap of $544.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

