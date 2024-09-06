Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Raised by Analyst

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $243.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 432,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

