Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Lifted by Analyst

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Pro Reit in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Pro Reit alerts:

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Pro Reit

Pro Reit Stock Performance

Pro Reit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.