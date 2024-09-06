Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) Lifted by Analyst

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Pro Reit in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pro Reit’s FY2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS.
Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.60 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
