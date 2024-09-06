Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Issued By DA Davidson

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Asana in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($1.05) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Asana’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Asana by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,864.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,047,827.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

