Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) Insider Buys A$321,480.00 in Stock

Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN – Get Free Report) insider Nora Scheinkestel bought 47,000 shares of Qantas Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$6.84 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$321,480.00 ($218,693.88).
Qantas Airways Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,241.84, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Qantas Airways Company Profile
