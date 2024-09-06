Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.0% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 135,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,367. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

