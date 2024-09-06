Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Shares Down 2.8%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 21,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 15,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Quarterhill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

